PTI core committee decries poor treatment to Imran in jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee Monday strongly condemned what it alleged was the illegal, unconstitutional, cruel and inhuman treatment meted out to Chairman Imran Khan, being a prisoner of conscience while in jail.

In its meeting, the PTI also vehemently condemned the proceedings on the ‘pattern of kangaroo courts’ on false and fake cases against the party chairman and endorsed Imran’s expression of distrust in the judiciary given the role of judges at different levels in the delivery of justice.

The PTI core committee meeting also requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take immediate notice of the ‘suspension of the Constitution’ in the country, deviation from it and escape from holding elections within 90-day period.

The country, the committee insisted, is deprived of the Constitution. The survival and development of the state depend entirely on the decisive status of the Constitution and the supremacy of the Constitution and the law, the forum contended.

The Chief Justice should make the elements involved in promoting lawlessness and constitutional disharmony in the country by exceeding their constitutional limits accountable, and the Chief Justice should get the constitutional and democratic right to vote in 90 days implemented as per the spirit of the Constitution.