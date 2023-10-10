Entire Pakistan raising voice for oppressed Palestine: Javed Latif

PAKPATTAN: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) central leader Mian Javed Latif has said entire Pakistani nation is raising voice for rights of oppressed Palestinians.

Talking to The News at Maneka House here on Monday, he said a strong Pakistan was a hope for the people of Palestine.

Former federal minister said PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif always took charge when Pakistan was in crises. He not only steered the country out of crises but also put it on the road to progress and prosperity, he added. Javed Latif said despite pressure from world forces, Nawaz Sharif carried out nuclear explosions and made the country’s defence invincible.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, the PMLN leader said it was one and the only Nawaz Sharif who, during his tenure as prime minister of Pakistan, ended crises of electricity, terrorism and diplomatic isolation in the world. Nawaz Sharif also gave the nation CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] initiative for development of the country, he added. If Nawaz Sharif is elected as prime minister of the country for the fourth time, CPEC would be completed in two years, he claimed. Javed said people from all-over Pakistan would reach Lahore on October 21 to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Senator Dr Asad Ashraf, former MNA Ahmad Raza Maneka Farooq Ahmad Maneka and former ticket holder Waqar Ahmad Khan were also present.