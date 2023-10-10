Senate committee recommends: Send back teachers on deputation to their institutes

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Irfanul Haq Siddiqui suggested on Monday to send back all the teaching staff on deputation holding administrative assignments in the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to their parent departments with an immediate effect.

The committee, which met with Senator Siddiqui in the chair here at the Parliament House, unanimously recommended sending all the employees back to their parent departments, who were initially recruited as teachers and were holding administrative posts at various ministries currently.

The committee debated that all such employees were politically powerful, blue-eyed individuals and did not like to render their services as teachers; therefore, they manage to be posted on various administrative post through influence.

The committee observed that the practice was badly effecting the quality of education. Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi agreed with the viewpoint and assured the committee that immediate action would be taken on the committee recommendations.

The Senate committee also discussed at length the progress on extension of time and details of proceedings of the ministerial committee, constituted under Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr Niaz Ahmed for regularisation of daily-wager teachers and increase their salaries.

The minister said the list of employees recommended by the FPSC would be issued appointment letters this week.

Similarly, the matter of daily-wagers would be discussed in the same committee to permanently resolve the long-standing issue and a report in that regard would be submitted to the committee by Oct 13.

The Senate standing committee was told that since the salary of daily-wagers is being enhanced as per committee recommendations from Rs25,000 to Rs32,000 per month, the case is under AGPRs consideration. The chairman committee directed the Director General FDE to make sure that the salaries were paid immediately at the previous rates and the enhanced amount might be paid once the budget was approved.

Irfan Siddiqui asked the HEC officials to invite the representatives of affected daily wagers to have their viewpoint.

The committee also discussed in detail report on re-initiating summary for the National Technology Council Act and Service Structure of technologist. The chairman committee asked why the act was pending before the ministry for seven months.

It was stated by the HEC representative that the committee constituted to look into the matter had officially been notified as directed by the Senate Committee in its last meeting and sought time to finalise the recommendations.

It was also apprised that the act had been received from the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) with certain observations. The committee chair ordered to finalise a report on the matter and submit it in 15 days.

The meeting was attended by Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Fawzia Arshad, Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Molvi Faiz Muhammad and Senator Falaz Naz.