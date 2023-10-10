Palestinian independence solution to ME crisis: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has voiced his worries about the ongoing tension between Palestine and Israel and stressed the attainment of enduring peace in the Middle East heavily relies on the recognition of Palestinian independence.

“The impassioned aspirations of the Palestinian Muslim population have garnered global attention,” he said while talking to media on Monday.

“It is abundantly clear that the international community must step up and assume a pivotal role in ushering in a future characterized by enduring and sustainable peace in the Middle East. Pakistan staunchly upholds the Palestinians’ unequivocal right to freedom rather than mere self-determination, recognizing the oppression they endure. Establishing an independent Palestinian state stands as an unwavering guarantee and a beacon of hope for the realization of lasting peace throughout the Middle East,” Kaira asserted.