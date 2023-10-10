Pakistan to send medical team to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to send a 10-member medical team comprising neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, general surgeons as well as male nurses to Afghanistan to treat people who have been injured in a recent earthquake, officials said on Monday.

Over 2,400 people were killed and hundreds were injured when 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Western Herat province of Afghanistan on Sunday, health authorities in Afghanistan said, adding that they need experts, medicines and emergency supplies to deal with the catastrophe.

In addition to medical team, Pakistan will also send medicines, surgical equipment and other supplies to Afghanistan, which is mostly dependent on Pakistan and other neighbouring countries for medicines and surgical equipment, officials added.

“A team of surgeons from different disciplines and male nurses from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad has been constituted which would leave for Herat, Afghanistan for the treatment of people injured in the earthquake in the neighbouring country,” Dr Baseer Achakzai, Director General Health Services Pakistan told ‘The News’.

He informed that the team of experts including two neurosurgeons, two orthopedic surgeons and a general surgeon in addition to five male nurses would be sent to Afghanistan, adding that the team will treat the injured patients and also assess the medical needs, so that more help could be dispatched to the neighbouring country.

“We are also sending two truckloads of medicines, equipment and medical supplies to Afghanistan. A special aircraft will depart tomorrow from Islamabad to Afghanistan’s Herat province with medical experts and supplies,” he informed.

He maintained that two to three more teams would be dispatched to Afghanistan to treat people injured after devastating earthquake adding that initial teams would be called back and fresh medical experts would replace them in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, another health ministry official said so far they had no plan to send any medical team or medical supplies to occupied Gaza strip, which is under attack by Israel since Saturday, saying at the moment they were assessing the situation in the war zone.

“We are in touch with our diplomatic missions in Turkey, Egypt and other neighbouring countries to see how Pakistan can help their Palestinian brethren who are getting injured due to Israeli atrocities but so far, there was no plan to send any medical team or supplies to the Gaza.”

Several private medical organisations, when approached, said they wanted to help their injured Palestinian brethren in Gaza but they were unaware of the situation on ground, while at the moment, nobody was being allowed to enter or exit the Gaza strip by the Israelis.