ATC remands five held for ‘ties with RAW’ in police custody

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over five suspects with alleged ties to the

Indian secret agency RAW to the police on four-day physical remand, reported Geo News.The five suspects with alleged ties to RAW were presented before the ATC in Islamabad. The accused, namely Mueez Ahmed, Mehran Younis, Faizan Kayani, Arslan Wajid, and Noman Sattar, appeared before ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Judge Zulqarnain did not mince words as he addressed the accused, questioning their commitment to their country. He inquired whether they loved their country, to which the accused jointly affirmed

their love for Pakistan. However, the judge pressed further, asking if their actions reflected their love for the country.In response, the accused stated that they had been deceived into accepting money in the name of mosque-related activities.

Judge Zulqarnain emphasized the gravity of the situation, reminding the accused that they would be held accountable in this world and the hereafter. He urged them to abandon greed and strive to become better individuals, considering the fragile state of the country and its economy.

Following this exchange, the ATC granted four-day physical remand of all the five accused.The case was registered at the CTD police station for allegedly providing information to the Indian intelligence agency RAW.