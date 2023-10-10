Nawaz welcome: Maryam starts meetings at UC level in Lahore

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz arrives to address a press conference in Islamabad on July 25, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has started a series of meetings with party representatives and workers at the union council level in Lahore.

In this regard, she held a meeting with officials and workers of the party in union councils 123 and 125 on Monday in which she reviewed preparations for welcome reception of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and listened to suggestions of the participants.

Addressing the meeting, she said Nawaz Sharif was a proven brand of national development. “When all else fail, Nawaz Sharif takes charge,” Maryam said, adding that after six years, Nawaz Sharif would tell the whole truth to the nation and bury all propaganda and false narratives. She said her father was expelled from the field through false accusations, rigging and force. “Allah brought Nawaz Sharif back again to the system from which he had been expelled. This is Allah’s will,” Maryam added.

For six years, liars had the freedom to tell lies that led minds astray, she said and added that Nawaz Sharif, his family, his party were persecuted with false propaganda and baseless cases.

She said today people were persecuted by inflation, economic collapse and unemployment and the nation was bearing the brunt of expelling Nawaz Sharif from power. What was the situation in the country when Nawaz Sharif was forced out of power in 2017, and what happened to it during the next six years, Maryam asked. She said with expulsion of Nawaz Sharif, development, peace and public happiness in the country also went away.

During Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, inflation was at the lowest level in 47 years; more than 65 lakh people got employment, Maryam claimed. She thanked the organisers, workers and people for the Thokar Niaz Beg rally on Sunday. Maryam said on October 21, the party supremo would be given a historic welcome.

Maryam would continue meeting party officials and workers in union councils for the next 10 days. Meanwhile, PMLN Khurram Dastgir has said that Nawaz Sharif has reached Saudi Arabia where he will raise his voice for Kashmiris. Speaking in Geo News programme Capital Talk, Khuarram said Nawaz’s return is a lesson for those who do political engineering in Pakistan.