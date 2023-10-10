PHC upholds KP decision to conduct MDCAT afresh

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) building can be seen. — PHC website

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) upheld the decision of the government to hold the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) again within six weeks.

The PHC on last Tuesday disposed of different petitions against MDCAT after the government announced to re-conduct the exam.

The court on Monday in its detailed written judgment upheld the government’s decision, with issuing directives to ensure transparency. The court directed to conduct the tests timely so the students can get admission to different colleges.

During the arguments in the case, the court was told that the government after a cabinet meeting had already announced to hold the test afresh and the Khyber Medical University has been contacted in this regard.

The court was also informed that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had taken up a number of issues in the MDCAT that will be addressed.