The News staffer grieved

PESHAWAR: The mother of Sabir Aman, Incharge of the The News International Newsroom at Peshawar, passed away in the Booni town of the Upper Chitral district on Sunday.
The funeral prayer was offered the same day and she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard. A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was also the mother of Rauf Aman, a retired district food controller, Nasir Aman, erstwhile additional secretary, and Jehangir Aman.
HANGU: Wahdatul Muslimeen and Shia Ulema Council on Sunday condemned the Israeli bombing and urged the Islamic...
MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration , Balakot, on Sunday organised an event to mark the 18th anniversary of...
PESHAWAR: Adviser to caretaker Chief Minister of Planning and Development Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah has said that the...
NOWSHERA: A dreaded criminal and his wife were killed and their two sons sustained injuries in a police encounter near...
PESHAWAR: At least 50 trucks carrying seeds have been allegedly stopped at the Torkham border crossing after clearance...
PESHAWAR: Various government and non-governmental organisations on Sunday arranged events to create awareness among...