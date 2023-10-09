The News staffer grieved

PESHAWAR: The mother of Sabir Aman, Incharge of the The News International Newsroom at Peshawar, passed away in the Booni town of the Upper Chitral district on Sunday.

The funeral prayer was offered the same day and she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard. A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was also the mother of Rauf Aman, a retired district food controller, Nasir Aman, erstwhile additional secretary, and Jehangir Aman.