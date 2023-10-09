18th anniversary of 2005 devastating quake marked

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Balakot, on Sunday organised an event to mark the 18th anniversary of the 2005 earthquake.

Officials of the TMA, Education Department, district administration, former nazims, traders’ leaders, local journalists and relatives of the victims attended the event.

Quran Khawani was held and prayers were offered for those who died and survivors of the devastating earthquake 2005.

Later, a condolence reference was also held at the Government High School Balakot, which had collapsed during the earthquake.

A floral wreath was placed on the mass grave of students at the Government High School Balakot.

The October 8, 2005 earthquake is considered the worst seismic disaster in the country’s history that left over 87,000 people killed in KP, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and other parts of the country .

The two cities bore the brunt of the devastating 7.6-magnitude earthquake whose epicenter was 19 kilometers northeast of Muzaffarabad city of AJK and struck at 8.54 am.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, a state-run coordination agency, some 87,350 people, including 19,000 children, lost their lives in the disaster, with over 138,000 more injured.

More than 500,000 families were affected and some 3.5 million people left homeless, with the quake damaging over 780,000 buildings, including 17,000 schools and many hospitals.

Around 250,000 farm animals perished in the disaster, according to the agency.