Adviser calls for digital transformation

PESHAWAR: Adviser to caretaker Chief Minister of Planning and Development Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah has said that the coronavirus pandemic had highlighted the need for a strong and organised digital infrastructure at the global level.
He said that digital transformation was essential for faster connectivity, better efficiency and adapting to new challenges. A handout said that he expressed these views at a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization and Public Resource Management Project Director Faisal Shehzad.
The adviser was briefed about the ongoing projects, challenges and suggestions for e-governance and digital transformation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr Sarfaraz Ali expressed interest in bringing reforms and digitizing institutions, saying this would ensure faster service delivery. The adviser expressed satisfaction with the steps being taken in e-governance and digital transformation. He emphasized ensuring the establishment of modern digital infrastructure and teaching digital skills to the youth.
PESHAWAR: The mother of Sabir Aman, Incharge of the The News International Newsroom at Peshawar, passed away in the...
HANGU: Wahdatul Muslimeen and Shia Ulema Council on Sunday condemned the Israeli bombing and urged the Islamic...
MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration , Balakot, on Sunday organised an event to mark the 18th anniversary of...
NOWSHERA: A dreaded criminal and his wife were killed and their two sons sustained injuries in a police encounter near...
PESHAWAR: At least 50 trucks carrying seeds have been allegedly stopped at the Torkham border crossing after clearance...
PESHAWAR: Various government and non-governmental organisations on Sunday arranged events to create awareness among...