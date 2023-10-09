Adviser calls for digital transformation

PESHAWAR: Adviser to caretaker Chief Minister of Planning and Development Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah has said that the coronavirus pandemic had highlighted the need for a strong and organised digital infrastructure at the global level.

He said that digital transformation was essential for faster connectivity, better efficiency and adapting to new challenges. A handout said that he expressed these views at a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization and Public Resource Management Project Director Faisal Shehzad.

The adviser was briefed about the ongoing projects, challenges and suggestions for e-governance and digital transformation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr Sarfaraz Ali expressed interest in bringing reforms and digitizing institutions, saying this would ensure faster service delivery. The adviser expressed satisfaction with the steps being taken in e-governance and digital transformation. He emphasized ensuring the establishment of modern digital infrastructure and teaching digital skills to the youth.