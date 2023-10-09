Criminal, wife killed in encounter: police

NOWSHERA: A dreaded criminal and his wife were killed and their two sons sustained injuries in a police encounter near Wali Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway on Sunday.

Station House Officer, Nasirbagh police, Peshawar, Imranuddin, told the Misri Banda police, Nowshera, that accused Najibullah alias Alo along with his wife and children being escorted by their guards had fled a police security checkpoint in Peshawar.

He said that the police chased the vehicle (FD-200) and the accused and his guards opened fire on the police near the Wali Interchange at Misri Banda point.

As a result, a cop sustained injuries and one of the police mobile vehicles turned turtle while chasing the criminals.

Also, the SHO said that police continued chasing and firing on the vehicles of the fleeing criminals when they hit a roadside electricity police due to over speeding.

He said that electricity wires of a high transmission line fell on their vehicle that burnt to death Najibullah and his wife Neelam and injured his sons Ali Hassan and Mubasshir Hussain. The complainant said that the guards of the accused escaped.

The dead and injured were shifted to the DHQ Nowshera from where the injured were referred to a hospital in Peshawar while the bodies were handed to the relatives after post-mortem.