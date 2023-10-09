Mehfil-e-Milad held

Rawalpindi : In a heart-warming and spiritually uplifting gathering, members of the ABP&AW came together to celebrate Milad, an auspicious occasion in Islamic tradition. In the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awal, the Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) IR Branch arranged a Mehfil-e-Milad at the residence of Tahmeena Malik, President ABP&AW here on Saturday which was attended by 45 members.

Participants were encouraged to reflect on how they could incorporate these values into their daily lives and work towards a more peaceful and harmonious world. The ladies were eager to participate in paying homage to the Prophet (SAW) and enjoy the beautiful recitals of peace and blessings upon him. The room was adorned relevantly and decorated for the event with white sheets creating the perfect ambience for the “farshi nashist” for the ladies while the fragrance of freshly sprinkled rose water and “agar battis” (incense) delighted the attendees.

The “traditional Misri, cardamom and saunf were served to enliven the taste buds. Beautiful renditions of “Main to Panj Tan ka Ghulam”, “Jashn-e-Amad-e Rasool” and “Ya Nabi Salam Alayka” were recited in measured tones by Ms.Sana Nemat, and Ms.Amina Talha.

Interspersing the ‘Naats’ were small and relevant excerpts from the Quran read out by Ms. Tania Ahsan. The ceremony concluded by a moving and uplifting dua set to “Karam Mangta Hoon” followed by a combined prayer upon all attendees and for the safety and protection of Pakistan. The audience was mesmerized by the renditions and everyone participated in the “Salaam” by participating and reciting blessings of peace.

After the conclusion of the proceedings a visibly excited and motivated Tahmeena Malik seized the opportunity to update the members of the Project “Kitab Dost”. She announced the launch of the Mobile Library. “Bookshaw” scheduled for Saturday 4th November, 2023 at the Jinnah Park. She requested the members to donate in cash and kind and also volunteer their time and expertise to visit the underprivileged schools with the team.