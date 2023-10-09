Rs350m recovered from 22,624 defaulters

Islamabad : The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has recovered over Rs350 million from 22,624 defaulters in various circles of the company so far during the ongoing power anti-power theft and recovery drive.
Sharing details, Iesco Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad said that over Rs3.3 million has been recovered from 258 running defaulters, Rs3.6 million from 171 dead defaulters and Rs6.9 million from 429 defaulters so far. He said the drive would continue till complete recovery and elimination of power theft. He urged the consumers to pay their bills timely.
Rawalpindi : In a heart-warming and spiritually uplifting gathering, members of the ABP&AW came together to celebrate...
Islamabad : Dr Nadeem ul Haque, Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics has said that Pakistan...
Islamabad : Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, has emphasized the Muslim world to invest in...
Islamabad : Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan, Dr Ramez Alraee has welcomed the Pakistani businessmen including real...
Islamabad : Health activists have urgently appealed to the government to take prompt action to safeguard the health...
Islamabad : Islamabad Electric Supply Company has planned to start installing over 1.4 million Advanced Metering...