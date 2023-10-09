High inflation dents kitchen budgets severely

Rawalpindi : The US dollar is coming down but prices of all items particularly kitchen items were continuously going up on a daily basis which was a big question mark on the poor performance of caretaker set up in the country. No doubt, the caretaker government has reduced the petrol price by Rs8 per litre this time, but the local authorities have not issued a notification to lower down prices of kitchen items. Neither transport authorities nor transporters issued any kind of notification to lower transport fares in this regard.

Interestingly and surprisingly, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 31.4 per cent during the month of September 2023 as compared to the same month of last year Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. Purchasing ginger, garlic, potato, onion, coriander, and tomato is a big dream for a poor man now because 1-kilogram ginger was selling at Rs1000, garlic at Rs450, onion at Rs120 to Rs135, potato at Rs100, and tomato was selling at Rs100 to Rs130.

People belonging to different walks of life told ‘The News’ that there was no government in the country and consequently, the public was facing hunger everywhere. The wholesale dealers, multi-national companies even retail shopkeepers were taking full benefit of political instability in the country and freely looting the public in both hands. A poor man could not afford to purchase even pulses and vegetables due to their skyrocketing prices but bosses have completely left the public in the lurch and looking at the whole drama with closed eyes.

The multi-national companies have reduced the weight of commodities while increasing their rates to double. All companies have not only reduced the weight but provided cheap quality products but nobody was present here to ask them.

‘The News’ conducted a market survey here on Sunday where an 850-gram tea packet was selling at Rs2400 against Rs1800 for a 900-gram packet. The company has not only reduced commodities but also increased its prices. All kinds of pulses were being sold at skyrocketing rates and Daal Marsh was selling at Rs540 against Rs450, Daal Channa was selling at Rs260 against Rs230 and 1-kilogram Laal Lobia was selling at Rs600 against Rs450. One kilogram of rice was selling at Rs400, 1-kilogram washing powder at Rs650 against Rs580, bathroom cleaner at Rs300 against Rs200, children's milk was selling at Rs1650 against Rs1500, soap at Rs170 against Rs130, shampoo at Rs450 against Rs350, noodle was selling at Rs75 against Rs30, cold drink bottle was selling at Rs200 against Rs125 and 200-gram red chili was selling at Rs240.

The most important ‘Atta’ bag of 15-kilogram was selling at Rs2200 to Rs2500 and 1-kilogram sugar was selling at Rs160. Earlier, whenever the prices of petroleum products were increased, the wholesale dealers and retailers increased their prices without any delay, but now despite a cut in POL products, there was no sign of price reduction in the same proportion.

The caretaker government has strictly directed local management to look into the matter to provide maximum relief to the public due to a cut in POL prices. However, the local management has given a free hand to shopkeepers to loot the public as per routine. The caretaker setup has time and again asked provincial governments to take steps to control prices at their end, but it seems the concerned authorities are taking the orders of caretaker setup lightly,” said a disgruntled housewife, Uzma Irfan resident of Mubarak Lane. She said that why the local management is not taking the matter seriously, and why price magistrates are not visiting markets and ‘mandis’ to control rates, was due to political instability in the country.

Muhammad Usman, a local said that what was the purpose of caretaker government in the country. The caretaker government was only increasing the prices of all items including POL, electricity tariff, and gas tariff, he strongly criticized the caretaker government.