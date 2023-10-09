PHA striving for reducing air pollution, making city green

Rawalpindi: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi was striving to reduce air pollution and make Rawalpindi city clean and green, said Director General (DG) PHA Rawalpindi, Ahmad Hassan Ranjha.

He informed that the authority was utilizing all available resources to make city clean and green. He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to complete ongoing renovation work of all the parks. The DG said that efforts were also being made to repair faulty lights, swings and walking tracks besides improving security of the parks.

The PHA officers had also been instructed to utilize all available resources to ensure the provision of best recreational facilities to the public in all the parks of the town, he added.

The PHA was planting maximum saplings and enhancing greenery particularly in parks and green belts of the city, he said.