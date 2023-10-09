‘Pilgrims to be provided best facilities for next year’s Haj’

Islamabad: Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmad has said that pilgrims will be provided the best possible facilities without increasing expenses for the next year's Haj.

The Minister said this while attending a meeting in the office of Adviser to the caretaker Prime Minister on Aviation, Air Marshal (r) Farhat Hussain here. Federal Secretary Aviation Saif Anjum, Chairman and Managing Director PIA were also present on the occasion. Aneeq Ahmad said the Ministry for Religious Affairs started preparations for the Haj operation well before time in order to ensure better arrangements for pilgrims. Air Marshal (r) Farhat Hussain said they have also started working on the Haj flight operation and soon the intending pilgrims would hear good news.