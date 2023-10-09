Computer courses for cops’ children

LAHORE : Modern computer courses will be provided to the children of police employees and deserving students in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation.
As per Punjab IG, it has been decided to provide modern IT courses to the children of IT field and computer-savvy police officers and deserving students so that the young generation can be prepared for professional life by equipping them with modern skills.
He said that the students who want to take admissions in the courses can register by completing the form given on the link http://bit.ly/ActiveAdmission. He said that for the selection of candidates, Bahawalpur district test will be held on October 9 at District Police Lines Bahawalpur, Faisalabad district test will be held on October 17 at District Police Lines Faisalabad.
