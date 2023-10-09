17 complainants get pending dues

LAHORE : On the directives of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the Punjab government Servants Benevolent Fund Board has disbursed outstanding dues of 17 complainants from different districts of the province.

These plaintiffs sought the intervention of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab to expedite the release of their long-pending dues.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, a spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab said that subsequent to the provincial ombudsman's intervention prompted by public complaints, the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board has successfully resolved the outstanding dues of the applicants.

The spokesman highlighted that the financial aid provided, following the intervention of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, to government employees and their families includes a diverse array of support.

This encompasses educational scholarships, monthly grants, marriage grants, farewell grants, and funeral grants, he added.