Cops’ medical cases approved

LAHORE : Welfare Management Committee approved the medical cases of police personnel and families of various districts including Lahore. According to the details, ASI Tanveer Ahmed was given Rs250,000 for medical expenses. Constable Muhammad Rafiq was given Rs2 lakh for his wife's eye surgery.

Shaheed Constable Abdul Samad's wife was given Rs1 lakh for medical expenses. ASI Bashir Ahmed was given Rs150,000 for the treatment of his wife's kidneys. M Naeem Akbar of Investigation Branch was given Rs1 lakh for the treatment of his wife.