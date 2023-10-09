LGH Director Emergency appointed

LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has appointed Prof of Urology Dr Khizer Hayat Gondal as the Director of Emergency Department LGH.

Prof Al-Fareed told in this regard that being a doctor of surgery, Prof Gondal's appointment will enhance the efficiency of the Emergency Ward. He said that in the emergency, patients come in critical condition, for their treatment, the presence of a good and competent administrator is very important.