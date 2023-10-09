Governor, ministers discuss promotion of IT sector, minorities rights

LAHORE: The caretaker federal minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif and Federal Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here Sunday at Governor’s House.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the promotion and improvement of the IT sector during the meeting with Umar Saif, while Federal Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George briefed governor about the work regarding minorities. Speaking on the occasion, governor stressed provision of information technology education to the youth as IT is shaping the future of the world, and expertise in IT is very important in today's modern world. He said that students can take advantage of numerous online earning opportunities by doing IT courses. He said that the caretaker federal government was doing a good job in the IT sector. He said that Umar Saif would bring improvement in the IT sector as he has vast experience in this field, he expressed hope. Talking to Federal Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George, governor said that according to the Constitution of Pakistan and the vision of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam, the minorities have full protection, freedom, and equal rights in the country. He said that the government stood by the affectees of the Jaranwala incident. He stated that the federal and Punjab governments set a good example by helping the affectees of Jaranwala incident and restoring the churches in a timely manner.

Dr Umar Saif said that he would spare no effort to improve the IT sector and he was also determined to increase Pakistan's IT exports in the world. Human Rights minister said that minorities in Pakistan have equal rights and full freedom.