Minister stresses modern research to cure diseases

LAHORE : Caretaker Minister of Department of Health and Social Welfare and Bait ul-Mal Professor Dr Javed Akram has said modern research has to be done to protect the Pakistani nation from dangerous diseases.

The minister attended the 4th International Conference on Rehabilitation Sciences as a special guest at a local hotel.

A large number of doctors community including more than thirty foreign medical experts participated on this occasion.

The conference was organised in collaboration with 13 different educational institutions including Rifaa University. On this occasion, Prof Dr Javed Akram said that he congratulates the administration for holding an awareness conference on a very important topic.

The minister said, “The rate of hereditary diseases is increasing in Pakistan. Thousands of children are born with congenital diseases in Pakistan. Modern research has to be done to protect the Pakistani nation from dangerous diseases.

Punjab government will fully support the organisers of the conference to promote the field of rehabilitation sciences. The main purpose of creating the University of Child Health Sciences is to protect the children of the society from dangerous diseases.