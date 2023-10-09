Man dies in cylinder blast

LAHORE : A man died while another was seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a welding shop in the Township area on Sunday.

According to the details, while welding a steamer in a shop at Al-Karim Chowk area of Township, a gas cylinder burst and a fire broke out. A 50-year-old Rafi-ul-Islam died on the spot while 22-year-old Tanzeel was seriously injured. The explosion caused panic in the area. Rescue teams doused the fire and shifted the injured Tanzeel to hospital. The police shifted the body to the mortuary.

Four arrested for gambling on match

Township police arrested four persons for gambling on the World Cup cricket match. The accused were identified as Muhammad Ali, Babar, Yasir and Ijaz. CIA police arrested two thieves Raheel and Navid Masih and recovered illegal weapons, two cars and a bike from their possession. Raiwind city investigation police arrested two swindlers and recovered cloth from their possession.

4,710 kite flying cases registered

Lahore police registered 4,710 cases under Kite Flying Act during the current year. At least 1,029 cases were registered by Cantt Division, 497 by Civil Lines, 1,360 by City, 644 by Iqbal Town, 377 by Sadar and 803 cases were registered by Model Town Division.

Similarly, the Lahore police arrested 2,867 persons on charges of performing one-wheelie this year. At least 458 persons were arrested by Cantt Division, 576 by Civil Lines, 735 by City, 380 by Iqbal Town, 277 by Sadar and 441 one-wheelers were arrested.