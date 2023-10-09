PIC upgrade plan prepared on CM’s order

LAHORE : On the special direction of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, upgradation plan of the emergency block of Punjab Institute of Cardiology has been prepared.
Emergency block will be upgraded under the plan and new surgeons will be hired. New ICUs and operation theatres will be established while 100 new beds will be added.
Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) so as to make on ground review of the upgradation plan. He ordered to start upgradation work of the ground floor of emergency block in the beginning of next week.
The caretaker chief minister while directing to hire the services of surgeons from abroad stated that surgeons should be hired on contract basis as well after seeking approval of the Board of Management. Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the upgradation project within three months, adding that work on upgradation of the emergency block should be done in three shifts.
The caretaker chief minister was informed during the briefing that LED screens would be installed for the facilitation of patients and their attendants.
Mohsin Naqvi during his visit reviewed upgradation plan of the emergency block and inspected relevant sections. Mohsin Naqvi met with the under-treatment patients in the emergency and inquired from them about provision of treatment facilities along with availability of free medicines.
The patients expressed their satisfaction about provision of treatment facilities and free medicines and informed that treatment facilities in the PIC had improved. An under-treatment patient in the emergency while talking to the chief minister stated that only CM Mohsin Naqvi listened to them. On the direction of the CM, Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram and Dr Farqat Alamgir themselves attended the patient and prescribed him treatment. Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to Secretary C&W with regard to starting upgradation work of the emergency block.
Provincial Minister for Specialised Health Care Dr Javed Akram, PIC Chairman Dr Farqat Alamgir, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore division, PIC CEO Dr Anjum Jalal, MS Dr Tehseen and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.
