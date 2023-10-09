Wardag supports govt’s policy on illegal Afghans

LAHORE : Tehreek-e-Istiqlal President Rehmat Khan Wardag has supported the government's policy of sending illegal Afghans back to their country, saying peace and order in Pakistan can be restored only when illegal aliens living here are sent to their respective countries.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Tehreek-e-Istaqlal Central President said that the incompetent rulers in 1978 did not contain the Afghans, who had left their country and taken refuge in Pakistan after Russian invasion.

Rehmat Khan Wardag added that due to this issue, millions of Afghan refugees spread to all corners of the country, introducing Kalashnikov culture and deteriorating law and order in Pakistan.

The Afghans residing here illegally must be sent back to their country, he asserted.

Wardag said that the general election should be held at the stipulated time and as only a government elected through the votes of the people can give political and economic stability to the country.

He said that his party was not in favour of banning any political player from taking part in the upcoming elections but those who were involved in the May 9 attacks on military installations and damaging the memorials of martyrs should be punished.

The TI leader also hailed the steps taken by the present set-up in the economic field that led to appreciation in the Rupee against foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar, and significantly reduced the smuggling of goods from Afghanistan.