SSWMB arrests scavengers over illegal waste trade

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Sunday arrested Afghan scavengers for their alleged involvement in the illegal waste trade. The action was taken during SSWMB Managing Director Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah’s surprise inspection of District South to assess the garbage disposal situation.

The inspection was carried out on the orders of caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar. Besides SSWMB officials, police were present during the inspection.