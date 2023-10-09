SSWMB arrests scavengers over illegal waste trade

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Sunday arrested Afghan scavengers for their alleged involvement in the illegal waste trade. The action was taken during SSWMB Managing Director Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah’s surprise inspection of District South to assess the garbage disposal situation.
The inspection was carried out on the orders of caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar. Besides SSWMB officials, police were present during the inspection.
Hyderabad: Sindh and Pakistan have been continuously destabilised for 75 years. The Pakistan Peoples Party and the...
The Green Crescent Trust , a non-profit organisation, has held the groundbreaking ceremony of its 164th charitable...
A delegation of the Workers’ Union Federation led by Jameel Akhtar called on Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz...
Singer and actor Shahzad Noor on Sunday afternoon performed at the National Academy of Performing Arts where he sang...
As one would expect from literary scholar and poet Dr Taqi Abedi, his speech on Allama Iqbal was a treat for every...
The Lost River and the Rising SeaThe AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of...