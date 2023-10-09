Villager praised for donating land to charity organisation to build school

The Green Crescent Trust (GCT), a non-profit organisation, has held the groundbreaking ceremony of its 164th charitable school that will be built in Mirpur Sakro town located 85 kilometres away from Karachi.

Speaking at the ceremony, former chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) and noted businessman Dr Kaiser Waheed said he and his extended family felt pride in their association with the philanthropic cause of building and running a charitable school in an underprivileged area.

The school will be named after Dr Waheed’s late father Shaikh Mohammad Anwer Maggoon. Its construction is likely to be completed in one year and in the initial phase, it will enrol over 200 children belonging to underprivileged families living in the nearby rural areas.

A villager of the area, Shafi Mohammad Samejo, sensing the importance of education for the children of the area, donated some 0.75 acre of his farmland to build the school.

The former PPMA chairman expressed gratitude to the GCT for providing a noble opportunity to his family to serve the natives of an impoverished area of Sindh by providing quality education to its children.

He expressed his resolve that the school would provide top-quality education to the children of Mirpur Sakro villagers matching the academic standards of famous elite private schools in large cities.

Tanveer Shah Shirazi, representing the famous Shirazi clan of Thatta, said he felt immense pride in the fact that a less-privileged villager of the area while in total disregard for his personal gains had donated his land for building a school in the village.

He said the Shirazi family would provide utmost support including donation of land for the noble cause of building more quality schools in all rural parts of the Thatta district.

Retired senior civil servant and philanthropist Raees Muhammad Irshad praised the GCT for expanding its charitable work in the education sector to build quality schooling facilities for children in deprived parts of Sindh.

He said providing quality school education to each and every child of Pakistan would go a long way in accelerating the transformation of Pakistani into a modern and developed state.

GCT Trustee Saad Zia said affluent sections of society should follow in the footsteps of the noble villager of Mirpur Sakro who despite lack of financial resources for his own family donated his land for building a school in the village.

GCT CEO Zahid Saeed expressed gratitude to notables of Mirpur Sakro’s rural areas for extending all-out support to his non-profit to build a school in the area.