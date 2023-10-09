Workers’ delegation thanks JI for support

A delegation of the Workers’ Union Federation led by Jameel Akhtar called on Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and expressed gratitude to the party for supporting them in the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) referendum.

The delegation had called on Rehman at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI’s headquarters in the city. Rehman said his party stood by the PTCL’s workers at every relevant forum, and would continue to speak for their rights.

JI Public Aid Committee Karachi President and PECHS Block-6 Union Committee Chairman Saifuddin, National Labour Federation Karachi President Khalid Khan and Shahid Ayub Khan were also present on the occasion.

The delegation also comprised Imran Shamsi, Imran Khan, Ziauddin, Lala Rafiq, Ashraf Rizvi, Waheed Swati, Abrar Shah, Ijaz Alvi, Anisur Rahman and Noor Alam among others.