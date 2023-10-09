Singer from Lahore sings Frank Sinatra at Napa

Singer and actor Shahzad Noor on Sunday afternoon performed at the National Academy of Performing Arts where he sang songs sung by famous American singer Frank Sinatra who also acted in many films in the golden age of Hollywood.

Noor was accompanied by Karachi Jazz Band and concert pianist Usman Anees.

The songs performed at the event included ‘The way you look tonight’, ‘Moon River’, ‘My Funny Valentine’, ‘New York’ and others.

The performance made fans of Sinatra in the audience nostalgic as they revisited their childhood memories when they had first listened to those songs.

Noor’s soulful voice reminded the audience of the Sinatra’s to singing style. For the songs in which Sinatra was joined by his illustrious daughter Nancy, Seerat Peerzadi accompanied Noor.