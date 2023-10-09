Palestine Foundation celebrates resistance against Israeli oppression

The Palestine Foundation Pakistan on Sunday held a rally outside the Karachi Press Club to celebrate the victory and resistance of Palestinians against Israel and express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

A number of political and religious leaders, civil society representatives, students and youths participated in the rally. Participants waved the flags of Pakistan and Palestine and chanted slogans against Israel. They expressed their support for Palestinian resistance.

Prominent figures from Palestine Foundation Pakistan, Deputy Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Muslim Parvez, Pakistan Ulema Council leader Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Allama Aqeel Anjum Qadri, President of Karachi Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Sadiq Jafari and others addressed the gathering.

The speakers stated that they congratulated the Palestinian nation and the entire Muslim Ummah on the successful operation against the illegal Israeli occupation.

They expressed their complete support for Palestinian resistance and stated that the oppressed were to secure the victory. They noted that Palestinian resistance had created a new chapter in history challenging the entire Muslim Ummah and Arab rulers.

They stated that while support for Palestinian resistance was being expressed worldwide, it was regrettable that Pakistan's prime minister had taken an extremely weak position, which had led to nationwide protests.

The organisers stated that Israel was an invader and illegitimate state. They cited the words of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, who said that Pakistan would not accept the illegal state.

They asserted that the Arab governments were considering Israel as their ally, but they should realise that Israel's existence was not going to last long.

They appealed to the Muslim rulers to support the Palestinians on this historic occasion.