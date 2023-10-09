Siraj urges Muslim world to side with Palestinians

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Sunday paid tribute to fighters of Hamas saying that they had shattered the idea of Greater Israel.

He said this while addressing a sit-in held by the JI outside the Governor House on Sunday evening to protest against inflation, unjust tax regime and hike in petroleum prices.

He said that as Mujahideens of Afghanistan defeated the Soviet army, Hamas had created a severe unrest among Israel’s armed forces and shattered their dreams.

He said that even through Israel had indiscriminately killed more than 400 Palestinians, people of Palestine were holding celebrations due to the heavy damage Hamas had inflicted on the Israeli forces.

The JI chief lamented that fear prevailed over the Islamic world that comprised 58 countries and controlled nine seas.

He said the Pakistani caretaker prime minister had mentioned the recent development a 'war of between two states’ in Palestine. He added that the PM should understand that it was not a war between two states but a battle between oppressors and the oppressed.

The struggle in Palestine is between right and wrong as Israel has been committing genocide of Palestinian Muslims for over 50 years, Haq said, adding that thousands of Palestinians were imprisoned in Israeli jails.

Addressing the Pakistani authorities and the leaders of other Islamic countries, he said leaving Palestinian Muslims alone in this hour would be tantamount to siding with the devil of Israel.

“We, representing the 250 million people of Pakistan, express solidarity with the Palestinians. We are ready to make sacrifices,” he stated.

He announced that the JI had decided to observe the next seven days as the week of Palestine. He added that at the same time, the party’s campaign against inflation would continue.

He also announced funds collection drive for the oppressed Palestinians.

Talking about the inflation in the country, he said getting death had become easy compared to buying bread. He added that the privileged elite class swallowed Rs17 billion every year in the name of subsidies.

He said the ruling class of Pakistan treated themselves as conquerers and the public as their defeated enemy.

Talking about the power sector, Haq lambasted the government's leniency towards independent power producers and quoted experts at a national conference as saying that electricity could be made available at as low as Rs5 per unit.

Sindh JI Emir Muhammad Hussain Mehanti said the recent inflation had pushed the 40 per cent of the population under the poverty line.

He said the PTI government and the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s regime had both proved themselves good for nothing. He said that both increased the burden on the poor public as well as on the state.

Mehanti asserted that the JI had been tirelessly working against corruption, inflation and unemployment in the country. He said the high prices of petrol and electricity had become unbearable for the common people.

On the law and order situation, he said Sindh had been under the rule of dacoits who were operating with impunity. He added that more than 1,000 people in interior Sindh had been kidnapped, and millions of rupees in ransom collected against their release.

Karachi JI Emir Naeemur Rehman lambasted the caretaker government in his speech for following the policies of the previous regimes and acting as an extension of the PDM government. The political parties were not ready to stand up for the people, he said.

He remarked that the ruling class consisted of those who were subservient to the United States. He said our rules taught us the IMF's lessons but continued to indulge in extravagances. “We will resist these rulers who have made people's lives difficult. We are demonstrating at the Governor House to demand reduction in petrol and electricity prices, and the prices of food items.”