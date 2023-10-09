MQM-P, ANP to not let ethnic strife spread in Karachi

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Awami National Party (ANP) have agreed to not let ethnic strife spread in Karachi again.

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal contacted Sindh ANP President Shahi Syed to discuss the country's economic and political situation.

During the conversation, Syed said associating the Afghan refugees with the Urdu-speaking people was inappropriate. If anyone had the right over Pakistan, they were Urdu-speaking people who chose Pakistan over India during Partition, the ANP leader declared.

He said the Urdu-speaking residents paid heavy taxes and a significant part of the country's budget came from Karachi.

Syed said the ANP would ensure that no ethnic violence arose in the city again.

In response, Kamal expressed gratitude to the ANP leader for taking a peaceful stance. He stated that collectively, the two parties would work to maintain peace in the city and spread love instead of hatred among its residents.