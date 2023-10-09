Rights activists call for implementing minimum wage to ensure mental well-being

A society can progress only when its people are paid an income that affords them a decent life.

Rights activist and National Human Rights Commission member Anis Haroon said this as she spoke at an event on Sunday in connection with World Mental Health Day.

She said it was a collective responsibility of society to ensure that the workers were remunerated with at least the legal minimum wage, which, she lamented, was not being paid in many public and private institutions.

She remarked that the law guaranteed the minimum wage to every person regardless of their religion and gender.

Deploring the government’s failure to implement the laws, Anis said Pakistan was a country that had done excessive legislation, but the implementation of law in many cases was non-existent.

The rights activist said the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, was being opposed on the pretext that the transgender community had a self-perceived gender identity, and this could lead to problematic issues such as same-sex marriages.

She said such opposition was putting another wall around a community that was already deprived of basic human rights.

The event, with the theme ‘Mental health is a universal human right’, was organised by the Pakistan Association for Mental Health (PAMH) at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. It highlighted societal and policy level issues being faced by the transgender persons in the country.

Psychiatrist Dr Syed Ali Wasif, president of the PAMH, said a person could have a mental image of themselves different than their body. A man could feel and behave like a woman to an extent that he may need psychotherapy and surgery, he said, adding that the gender identity issue was not something new as it was found in Greek as well as Islamic arts and literature dating back to centuries.

He added that the transgender issue was not a psychiatric disorder but a matter of sexual health.

Psychoanalyst Dr Muzaffar Hussain provided an antithesis to the observations of the preceding speakers. He said the transgender issue was a controversial and debatable issue, and one must be careful around it because it could be risky. He referred to an example from the UK, saying that a clinic was sued for expediting gender identity cases involving children and adolescents because for each conversion, they did receive money. He said that later courts started discussing introducing puberty lockers for gender conversion.

Dr Sarah Gill, country’s first transgender physician, spoke about the struggles she went through to proclaim her gender identity. She preferred to be pronounced as Hijra for this terminology had been undermined as a derogatory term and she wanted to reclaim its real cultural meaning. She said people should try to save transgender persons from social and institutional persecution.

Advocate Nisha Rao, the country’s first transgender lawyer, said that despite she had achieved a status in society by joining the legal profession, the struggles within her were not over. One way or another, from family and friends, in office and class, a transgender person would at times feel that they were not welcomed or they did not belong to society, she lamented.

These attitudes needed to change, she remarked.