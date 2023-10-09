Freedom of individual is precious right, observes Sindh High Court

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has observed that the freedom of an individual is a precious right and personal liberty should not be snatched away from accused unless it becomes necessary to deprive him of his liberty under the law.

The observation came on a recent order issued by the SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto in a bail application filed by an activist of a banned militant organisation in a terror financing case.

Asifur Rehman was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department on July 13 for collecting donation in the name of the Tehrik-e-Talban Pakistan (TTP) outside a mosque in Mianwali Colony.

Police had claimed recovering cash and donation receipt book from his possession.

A counsel for the appellant submitted that ingredients of the alleged offences were not attracted from the material collected by the investigation officer and though it was a case of spy information, no private person had been associated to witness the recovery.

He submitted that the receipt book of the proscribed organization had been foisted upon the applicant. He submitted that a case of enforced disappearance was filed in the court on July 10 and the arrest of the applicant had been shown in the court on July 13, after which the police in order to save their skin implicated the applicant in the present case.

An additional prosecutor general opposed the bail and argued that the receipt book of the proscribed organisation had indeed been recovered from the possession of the applicant.

The SHC after hearing the arguments observed that apparently the case of the prosecution was based upon the alleged recovery of the receipt book as well as the statement of the applicant before the investigation officer.

The high court observed that such a statement before the police was inadmissible in evidence under the Article 39 of the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984. The SHC observed that the IO of the case had failed to examine any private person with regard to the allegation mentioned in the FIR.

The bench observed that except the recovery of the receipt book, no other incriminating material had been collected during investigation and the IO could not establish the nexus of the act of the applicant with any banned organisation.

The SHC observed that the evidentiary value of the receipt book without safe custody was to be determined at trial whereas the IO stated that the applicant, who was behind the bars since last three months, was no more required for investigations.

The SHC observed that the prosecution’s story did not appear to be probable and bail may be granted to the applicant.

The bench observed that it was well settled that whenever reasonable doubt arose with regard to the participation of an accused in the crime or about the truth of the prosecution case, the accused should not be deprived of the benefit of bail.

The high court observed that prima facie, there were no reasonable grounds for believing that the applicant had committed the alleged offence but there were sufficient grounds for further inquiry into the matter. The SJC granted bail to the applicant against a surety of Rs200,000.