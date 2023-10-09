Sub-inspector martyred in gun attack on Super Highway

A police sub-inspector was martyred in a gun attack on the Super Highway in Karachi on Sunday. The SITE Super Highway Industrial Area police said unidentified suspects shot Amir Ali, 53, near the Chakra hotel. The casualty was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the victim in plain clothes was riding his motorbike after leaving the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard when he came under attack. The sub-inspector was shot in the chest, following which he succumbed to his injuries. Only his 9mm pistol and motorbike were missing from the crime scene.

The victim was a resident of the Federal B Area, and was posted at the Gulberg complaint cell. He visited the graveyard every Sunday to offer prayers for his deceased grandson.

Police did not find any empty bullet shell at the crime scene. Quoting the victim’s family, officials said that all of the victim’s belongings, including cash and mobile phones, were found on his person, except his pistol.

The victim’s brother-in-law Wazir Ali told the media at the hospital that he received a call from the wife of the deceased in the morning informing him of the sub-inspector’s martyrdom.

He said the victim’s grandson had passed away two years ago, so he visited the graveyard regularly, adding that the victim had been very attached to his grandson.

Police are investigating the case from various angles, considering the incident a targeted attack or one arising from personal enmity. The sub-inspector’s body was handed over to his family for burial.

His funeral prayers were offered at an Imambargah in Incholi Society, and were attended by a large number of his family members and relatives. Police officers and personnel were also present on the occasion.