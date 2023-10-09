Baqar full of praise for ACP as theatre festival concludes

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Sunday praised the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) for providing opportunities to people to participate in various cultural activities throughout the country.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023, which ended after a month.

He congratulated the directors and artistes who had participated in the grand theatrical event organised by the ACP. He said seven international troupes, alongside numerous local theatre groups, had participated in the festival. “It brings me great joy to acknowledge that during their presence here, individuals from diverse nations had the opportunity to witness the softer side of Pakistan and experience our warm hospitality,” he said.

Justice (retd) Baqar lauded the ACP for ensuring the participation of international groups in the event and engaging with various consulates for the purpose that effectively resulted in cultural exchange.

The interim CM said the festival held great international significance and came at a time when our own society was grappling with numerous challenges. “The Pakistan Theatre Festival, with its diverse and thought-provoking performances, serves as a vehicle for the expression of societal concerns,” he remarked.

The ACP had been playing a leading role for bringing forth positive public entertainment that served as a beacon of light in the times of strife, Justice (retd) Baqar said. “The Arts Council’s commitment to giving our people the chance to reclaim public spaces is not only limited to this festival as all year round they beckon the people of Pakistan to step out and participate in various events, not only in Karachi, and the rest of Sindh, but all over the country,” he remarked.

He said that at that conclusion of the event, we should not forget the power of art to deliver messages that resonated deeply with our hearts and minds. “It is through such messages that individuals can go home, ponder the world around them, and contribute to a positive change,” he stated.

The CM was of the view that the ACP should be celebrated for being a beacon of creativity, enlightenment and social responsibility. “The Pakistan Theatre Festival is a testament to the transformative power of art,” he said.

He expressed the hope that many similar festivals would be organised by the ACP in the future inspiring the people to engage in the creation of a better society.