Man held for attempted rape of minor girl

Police on Sunday arrested a suspect for allegedly trying to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl in Shah Faisal Colony. Officials said the minor is a resident of Keamari, and she was visiting her grandmother, along with her mother and two sisters.
The neighbour, Imad, took the girl to his house with the intent of raping her, said the police, adding that when the girl started shouting, locals caught the suspect and beat him.
After the girl identified the suspect, he was handed over to the police, who registered a case against him on the complaint of the minor’s maternal uncle.
