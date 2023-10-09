Unprecedented field as COAS Golf starts from 10th

ISLAMABAD: Pindi Golf Course will be buzzing with activities for the next six days (October 10 to 15) on the occasion of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Golf Championship that is being sponsored by Walee Technologies.

For the first time, separate days were made available for top professional and amateur categories, considering the heavy field.

Besides major events directly concerning with golf activities, an event for celebrities on October 13 on the occasion of breast cancer awareness month has also been planned. Female celebrities are expected to turn in numbers to participate in the events on that particular day. On October 14, the sponsors also planned to watch the Pakistan-India World Cup match on a big screen. The golfers turning up from the day activities will be facilitated to watch the action. These are just a few activities planned during the eventful six-day prestigious golf event.

Due to an unmatched field and to avoid overcrowding at the course, top professionals emerging from across the country will be seen in action over the first three days (Oct 10-12) for a 54-hole competition. On the final day of the professional category, a cut will be applied as 75 percent of the total of Rs11. 5 million amount will be distributed among those professional golfers playing the last 18 holes. The winner of the professional category is expected to pocket a handsome amount of around Rs1.2 million as a winning purse.

Also on the cards are the places for the APGC Senior Golf Championship, organised by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, scheduled to take place from November 20-23. The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has declared that the COAS Open Golf Championship and the Punjab Amateur Golf Championship as the official trials for the Senior Amateur Category players aspiring to represent Pakistan in the prestigious APGC Senior Golf Championship.

Both the championships will be recognized as selection trials for the Senior Amateur Category. “We encourage all the potential players to participate in these tournaments, showcasing their skills and determination. The performance in these trials will be instrumental in the selection process for the national team that will compete in the APGC Senior Golf Championship,” a PGF handout says.

Meanwhile, Walee Technologies Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Ahsan Tahir shared his views, saying: “Being a market leader, our mission transcends the realms of technology, media, and finance. We are not just shaping conversations, but we are fervently working towards promoting gender equality, ensuring decent work and economic growth, reducing inequalities, fostering sustainable cities and communities, taking action on climate change, and advocating for peace and justice. This golf tournament serves as a catalyst for these vital conversations, reflecting our unwavering commitment to making an impact.”