Defending champion Medvedev out of Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev said missing one key opportunity had cost him a spot in the Shanghai Masters´ fourth round after he was knocked out in straight sets by 26th-ranked Sebastian Korda on Sunday.
The Russian fell apart in the second set after Korda won the first on a tiebreaker taken to the brink, with the match finishing 7-6 (10/8), 6-2.
“I should have won the tiebreak but didn´t,” said the world number three afterwards. “I was, for sure, down mentally after such a first set... In the tiebreak, he actually didn´t play that good (compared to the rest of the match). I didn´t use this opportunity and I´m going home.”
Medvedev fell three games behind an emboldened Korda in the second set, but looked like he might be about to make a comeback with a blistering win in the fourth game.
But the American fought back, taking the next game, and Medvedev grew increasingly agitated, gesticulating in frustration and smashing his racket.
MIAMI: There will be no Hollywood ending to Lionel Messi´s first season in Major League Soccer after his Inter Miami...
ISLAMABAD: Pindi Golf Course will be buzzing with activities for the next six days on the occasion of the Chief of...
LONDON: Liverpool missed the chance to go second in the Premier League as the Reds were pegged back in a pulsating 2-2...
LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation has confirmed the team management for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against...
HANGZHOU: Japan is looking to its young talent to impress at next year´s Paris Olympics after finishing a distant...
HANGZHOU: The Asian Games in Hangzhou witnessed some world-class performances over two weeks of action in 40...