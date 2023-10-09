Defending champion Medvedev out of Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev said missing one key opportunity had cost him a spot in the Shanghai Masters´ fourth round after he was knocked out in straight sets by 26th-ranked Sebastian Korda on Sunday.

The Russian fell apart in the second set after Korda won the first on a tiebreaker taken to the brink, with the match finishing 7-6 (10/8), 6-2.

“I should have won the tiebreak but didn´t,” said the world number three afterwards. “I was, for sure, down mentally after such a first set... In the tiebreak, he actually didn´t play that good (compared to the rest of the match). I didn´t use this opportunity and I´m going home.”

Medvedev fell three games behind an emboldened Korda in the second set, but looked like he might be about to make a comeback with a blistering win in the fourth game.

But the American fought back, taking the next game, and Medvedev grew increasingly agitated, gesticulating in frustration and smashing his racket.