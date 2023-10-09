Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit defiant knocks to lift India from a perilous three down for two runs to a six-wicket win over Australia in their opening Cricket World Cup match on Sunday.
Chasing a tricky target of 200, India lost three batsmen, who all failed to score, inside two overs before Kohli (85) and Rahul (97 not out) put on 165.
Victory was secured with 52 balls to spare.
Spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3-28 to help bowl out Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs in the 150th ODI meeting between the two cricket giants.
Australia´s fast bowlers then came out all guns blazing to rattle the Indian top-order after left-arm quick Mitchell Starc sent back Ishan Kishan for a duck in the first over.
Josh Hazlewood struck twice in the next to remove skipper Rohit Sharma lbw and then Shreyas Iyer caught at cover also for nought to silence the home crowd of 32,531.Mitchell Marsh to dropped Kohli was on 12 at the time.
Kohli made the most of the reprieve as the star batsman reached his 67th ODI half-century.
Rahul soon reached his fifty in the 28th over as India went to 106-3 and in control.
Kohli finally fell to Hazlewood caught out at mid-wicket and walked off to standing ovation.
Australia lost an early wicket before veteran batsmen David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) hit back in a partnership of 69.
Australia collapsed from 110-2 to 140-7 before Cummins hit the first six of the match, but fell for 15.
Score Board
Australia won the toss
Australia Innings
Warner c & b Kuldeep 41
Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah 0
Smith b Jadeja 46
Labuschagne c †Rahul b Jadeja 27
Maxwell b Kuldeep 15
Carey † lbw b Jadeja 0
Green c Pandya b Ashwin 8
Cummins (c) c Iyer b Bumrah 15
Starc c Iyer b Siraj 28
Zampa c Kohli b Pandya 6
Hazlewood not out 1
Extras:(lb 6, w 6) 12
Total: (all out 49.3 overs) 199
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-74, 3-110, 4-119, 5-119, 6-140, 7-140, 8-165, 9-189, 10-199
Bowling: Bumrah 10-0-35-2, Siraj 6.3-1-26-1, Pandya 3-0-28-1, Ashwin 10-1-34-1, Kuldeep 10-0-42-2, Jadeja 10-2-28-3
India Innings
Rohit(c) lbw b Hazlewood 0
Kishan c Green b Starc 0
Kohli c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 85
Iyer c Warner b Hazlewood 0
KL Rahul † not out 97
Pandya not out 11
Extras:(b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 5) 9
Total: (4 wickets, 41.2 overs) 201
Did not bat: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-2, 3-2, 4-167
Bowling: Starc 8-0-31-1, Hazlewood 9-1-38-3, Cummins 6.2-0-33-0, Maxwell 8-0-33-0
Green 2-0-11-0, Zampa 8-0-53-0
Result: India won by 6 wickets
Player of the match: KL Rahul
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Rizhard Kelleborough
