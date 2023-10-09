Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit defiant knocks to lift India from a perilous three down for two runs to a six-wicket win over Australia in their opening Cricket World Cup match on Sunday.

Chasing a tricky target of 200, India lost three batsmen, who all failed to score, inside two overs before Kohli (85) and Rahul (97 not out) put on 165.

Victory was secured with 52 balls to spare.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3-28 to help bowl out Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs in the 150th ODI meeting between the two cricket giants.

Australia´s fast bowlers then came out all guns blazing to rattle the Indian top-order after left-arm quick Mitchell Starc sent back Ishan Kishan for a duck in the first over.

Josh Hazlewood struck twice in the next to remove skipper Rohit Sharma lbw and then Shreyas Iyer caught at cover also for nought to silence the home crowd of 32,531.Mitchell Marsh to dropped Kohli was on 12 at the time.

Kohli made the most of the reprieve as the star batsman reached his 67th ODI half-century.

Rahul soon reached his fifty in the 28th over as India went to 106-3 and in control.

Kohli finally fell to Hazlewood caught out at mid-wicket and walked off to standing ovation.

Australia lost an early wicket before veteran batsmen David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) hit back in a partnership of 69.

Australia collapsed from 110-2 to 140-7 before Cummins hit the first six of the match, but fell for 15.

Score Board

Australia won the toss

Australia Innings

Warner c & b Kuldeep 41

Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah 0

Smith b Jadeja 46

Labuschagne c †Rahul b Jadeja 27

Maxwell b Kuldeep 15

Carey † lbw b Jadeja 0

Green c Pandya b Ashwin 8

Cummins (c) c Iyer b Bumrah 15

Starc c Iyer b Siraj 28

Zampa c Kohli b Pandya 6

Hazlewood not out 1

Extras:(lb 6, w 6) 12

Total: (all out 49.3 overs) 199

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-74, 3-110, 4-119, 5-119, 6-140, 7-140, 8-165, 9-189, 10-199

Bowling: Bumrah 10-0-35-2, Siraj 6.3-1-26-1, Pandya 3-0-28-1, Ashwin 10-1-34-1, Kuldeep 10-0-42-2, Jadeja 10-2-28-3

India Innings

Rohit(c) lbw b Hazlewood 0

Kishan c Green b Starc 0

Kohli c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 85

Iyer c Warner b Hazlewood 0

KL Rahul † not out 97

Pandya not out 11

Extras:(b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 5) 9

Total: (4 wickets, 41.2 overs) 201

Did not bat: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-2, 3-2, 4-167

Bowling: Starc 8-0-31-1, Hazlewood 9-1-38-3, Cummins 6.2-0-33-0, Maxwell 8-0-33-0

Green 2-0-11-0, Zampa 8-0-53-0

Result: India won by 6 wickets

Player of the match: KL Rahul

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Rizhard Kelleborough