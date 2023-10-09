Two Israeli tourists, one Egyptian killed in Alexandria shooting

CAIRO: Two Israeli tourists and one Egyptian were killed on Sunday by a policeman in Egypt, local media and Israeli authorities said, as war rages for a second day between the neighbouring country and Hamas.
The policeman fired “at random” at an Israeli tour group visiting Alexandria using “his personal weapon”, the state-affiliated private television Extra News said quoting a security source.
A fourth person was wounded and the policeman was “immediately arrested”, it added.
The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed the deaths in a statement. “This morning during a visit of Israeli tourists in Alexandria, Egypt, a local opened fire at them, murdering two Israeli citizens and their Egyptian guide,” it reads.
