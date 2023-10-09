Scholz’s coalition dealt mid-term poll blow, far right gains

FRANKFURT, Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz´s troubled coalition lost support in two state elections on Sunday seen as a crucial test halfway through its term, exit polls showed, while the resurgent far right made new gains.

All three parties in the coalition -- Scholz´s centre-left SPD, the Greens and the liberal FDP -- lost ground in southern Bavaria, the country´s biggest state, and western Hesse, according to the exit polls.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has enjoyed a surge in opinion poll ratings in recent times, won more support in both states, said the polls from broadcasters ZDF and ARD.

Nearly 14 million people were eligible to vote in the states, almost one in five of Germany´s electorate. The polls are seen as a crucial indicator of the population´s mood, with immigration and economic woes among key topics.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser of the SPD, who ran as the party´s candidate for state premier in Hesse, said the results were a “very disappointing performance”.

The SPD lost several percentage points compared to the last state election in 2018, the exit polls showed.

In contrast, the AfD had cause for celebration, with co-leader Alice Weidel declaring the party was “on the right track”.