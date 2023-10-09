Anguished Israelis seek missing relatives after Hamas attack

LOD: Dozens of distraught Israeli families scrambled for information on missing relatives Sunday, a day after Palestinian militants unleashed a surprise attack and forced hostages, some of them bloodied, back to Gaza.

More than 100 Israelis have been taken hostage, the government´s press office said.

“I just want to be able to hug him,” said Omri Shtivi, 30, whose brother Idan went missing after a desert rave near the Gaza border came under attack by Hamas militants.

Speaking to AFP by telephone, Shtivi said the authorities had not contacted the family to provide information or offer help in finding his brother.

Police and the army´s Home Front Command opened late on Saturday -- about 16 hours after fighting began -- a “command centre for missing persons” near Ben Gurion International Airport close to Lod in central Israel.

Dozens of families arriving at the command centre Sunday were welcomed by social workers, before sharing with police officers any information they may have of their relatives, AFP correspondents said.

They were asked to provide personal items from which DNA samples can be extracted, like toothbrushes, shaving razors or used clothes.

At a nearby forensic lab, the samples are corroborated against a database with DNA extracted from dead bodies.