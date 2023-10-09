UK poll favourites Labour holds annual conference

LONDON: The leader of Britain´s Labour opposition on Sunday warned the party to keep its feet on the ground as it eyes a return to power after more than a decade out of office.
Keir Starmer´s words of caution came as deputy leader Angela Rayner kicked off what could be the party´s last annual conference before the next general election, with a raft of pledges to strengthen workers´ rights. She said Labour would put legislation before parliament to give workers a better deal including abolishing fire and rehire policies by employers, which often see staff taken back on worse terms, within 100 days of being elected.
“Our movement has never been so unified, so focussed around one aim -- to give Britain its future back,” Rayner told the conference. Labour has enjoyed double-digit poll leads for months and has been buoyed by a big local election win in Scotland on Thursday.
CAIRO: Two Israeli tourists and one Egyptian were killed on Sunday by a policeman in Egypt, local media and Israeli...
FRANKFURT, Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz´s troubled coalition lost support in two state elections on Sunday...
LOD: Dozens of distraught Israeli families scrambled for information on missing relatives Sunday, a day after...
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday kicked off a last-ditch bid to convince sceptical voters...
RIYADH: The president of the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on Sunday for governments to abandon...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday inaugurated the first church built with government backing in...