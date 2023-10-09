UK poll favourites Labour holds annual conference

LONDON: The leader of Britain´s Labour opposition on Sunday warned the party to keep its feet on the ground as it eyes a return to power after more than a decade out of office.

Keir Starmer´s words of caution came as deputy leader Angela Rayner kicked off what could be the party´s last annual conference before the next general election, with a raft of pledges to strengthen workers´ rights. She said Labour would put legislation before parliament to give workers a better deal including abolishing fire and rehire policies by employers, which often see staff taken back on worse terms, within 100 days of being elected.

“Our movement has never been so unified, so focussed around one aim -- to give Britain its future back,” Rayner told the conference. Labour has enjoyed double-digit poll leads for months and has been buoyed by a big local election win in Scotland on Thursday.