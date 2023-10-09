Cambodian man dies from bird flu

PHNOM PENH: A 50-year-old man has died from bird flu in Cambodia, the health ministry said on Sunday, the second death from the virus recorded in the country this year. The World Health Organisation has called for vigilance after bird flu was detected in mammals, but has stressed that the risk to humans is low.

The ministry said that tests had confirmed the man -- who has not been named, but is from eastern Svay Rieng province bordering Vietnam -- was positive for bird flu virus H5N1 from October 7.

Officials did not specify the man´s time of death, but said health authorities are “investigating and researching this bird flu case”. The disease typically spreads from birds to humans through direct contact. Officials said they were looking into the source of the infection, and were examining any suspected cases or people who may have been in contact with the victim.