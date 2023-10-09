Syria shelling toll after Homs attack reaches 41 civilians

IDLIB, Syria: Six Syrians were killed by regime shelling on Sunday, taking the number of civilian victims in four days of reprisal attacks on rebel areas to 41, a war monitor said.

Twenty children are among the dead in the shelling which came in apparent retaliation for a drone attack on a military academy graduation ceremony in Homs on Thursday that killed dozens of military personnel and civilians.

The Syrian army had vowed to “respond with full force” to the attack in Homs, and since Thursday has been bombarding the last rebel stronghold in the northwest of the country.

Three children were among Sunday´s civilian victims of artillery fire, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The other three killed were two women and a man who had been trying to help the wounded, the monitor said.

The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria for its information, said two fighters from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS), led by al-Qaeda´s former Syria branch, have also been killed in the shelling since Thursday.