Seventh suspect in Ecuador candidate murder dies in prison

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: A seventh Colombian prisoner accused in the August assassination of Ecuadoran presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio has died behind bars, authorities in Quito said on Sunday, as top security officials were sacked.
Ecuador´s prison authority said in a statement that the Colombian who died in the capital´s El Inca prison -- like the six killed Friday in a prison in port city Guayaquil -- was “linked” to the murder of presidential candidate and anti-corruption crusader Villavicencio.
President Guillermo Lasso on Saturday announced a “reorganization” of the country´s police leadership, with the force´s general commander, investigations chief and prisons director removed from their posts.
Lasso´s office also said it will file a criminal complaint against the director of the Guayaquil prison, where the prisoners were said to have died amid “disturbances.”
“He has already been detained... to give his version before the prosecutor´s office,” the presidency said.
Authorities have not provided details on the inmate deaths, nor explained how the Quito prison failed to provide extra protection for the seventh suspect following Friday´s killings.
