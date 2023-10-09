Angola police crack down on anti-government protests

LUANDA: More than 100 people, including women and the elderly, have been detained by police following protests in the east of Angola, local authorities said on Sunday.
The local interior ministry of the eastern Lunda Sul province said in a statement a group had «entered the public highway... creating obstacles for passers-by and causing security problems».
The protesters, also including children, were demonstrating against the government, high living costs, alleged state corruption and service delivery.
According to authorities the demonstrators acted in «rebellion» by throwing stones and sharp objects and damaging two police vehicles.
«As a result of unruly behaviour... 132 individuals were detained, including 92 men, aged between 18 and 78 years and 45 women, aged between 19 and 58 years,» a statement said. No deaths or injuries were reported.
In August, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Angolan police had allegedly killed a dozen activists since January, urging government to swiftly probe reports of abuse and rights violation.
The country´s law enforcement authorities have also been accused of the arbitrary arrests and detention of hundreds, the NGO said.
CAIRO: Two Israeli tourists and one Egyptian were killed on Sunday by a policeman in Egypt, local media and Israeli...
FRANKFURT, Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz´s troubled coalition lost support in two state elections on Sunday...
LOD: Dozens of distraught Israeli families scrambled for information on missing relatives Sunday, a day after...
LONDON: The leader of Britain´s Labour opposition on Sunday warned the party to keep its feet on the ground as it...
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday kicked off a last-ditch bid to convince sceptical voters...
RIYADH: The president of the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on Sunday for governments to abandon...