Chinese activist stays in Canada after Taiwan transit plea

TAIPEI: A Chinese activist who fled to Taiwan last month and urged the self-ruled island not to deport him said on Sunday he had arrived in Canada and obtained political asylum.

Chen Siming said last month on X that he had fled China in July and arrived in Taiwan two months later. He urged Taiwanese authorities not to send him back because he was seeking political asylum in the United States or Canada.

Taiwan has restrictions on travellers from China -- and so Chen was not able to enter. He posted on X from Taipei international airport´s transit area.

Chen said in his latest post he had arrived in Vancouver on Thursday.

“I was able to successfully obtain political asylum in Canada,” Chen said, thanking human rights organisations, as well as the governments of Taiwan and Canada, and the UN refugee agency. “This kindness... will never be forgotten,” he said.